Click Here For Your Sunday Forecast

**FROST ADVISORY SOUTHERN ERIE, CRAWFORD, CHAUTAUQUA, FOREST, VENANGO AND MERCER COUNTIES THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING**

The weather pattern will remain very quiet heading through next week. The biggest concern over the weekend will be the frost potential. The highest likelihood for areas of frost will be inland south of Erie Saturday night. More sunshine expected on Sunday, after a frosty start for some. Could be some patchy frost once again south of Erie Sunday night.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 12 AM Sunday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 2.76″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 28.59″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:07 AM / Sunset 7:21 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 14 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Patchy morning frost south. More sunshine expected.

High: 60-65

Wind: SE Near 5….NE 5-15 Near Lake Erie.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear. Again, some patchy frost possible south.

Low: 45 Erie….35-40 Inland And Moutains.

Wind: SE 3-9.

MONDAY:

Patchy morning frost south. More bright sunshine.

High: 65-70.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority