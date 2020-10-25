Click Here For Your Sunday Forecast

Temperatures likely rise, as the warm front continues to lift north overnight. Near record warmth is possible on Friday. The record high is 79° / 1991. A cold front approaches by late Friday, with a slight chance of a shower. The higher likelihood for showers, maybe thunder arrives by late evening after enjoying a beautiful day. Much cooler weather arrives again over the weekend. Overall, the weekend looks mainly dry. Maybe a leftover shower early Saturday. The weather pattern turning active again by next week. Could be some locally heavy rain again by Monday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 5:32 PM Thursday