Click Here For Your Sunday Forecast

Brighter for the second half of the weekend, but remaining cool. Next disturbance approaches Sunday night into Monday. It will be a gray and damp start to next week. Expect periods of rain by Monday…could be some locally heavy rain, too.
Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 11:45 PM Saturday
Precip: SATURDAY: 0.05″ / Month: 6.44″ / Normal: 3.20″ / Year: 33.31″ / Normal: 33.64″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset 6:23 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 37 Minutes
SUNDAY:
Partly sunny and still cool.
High: 49-54.
Wind: NE 5-10
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Increasing clouds with showers developing.
Low: 44 Erie….39-54 Inland
Wind: NE 4-8.
MONDAY:
Damp and gray with periods of light rain.
High: 50-55.
