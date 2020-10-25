Click Here For Your Sunday Forecast

Brighter for the second half of the weekend, but remaining cool. Next disturbance approaches Sunday night into Monday. It will be a gray and damp start to next week. Expect periods of rain by Monday…could be some locally heavy rain, too.

Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 11:45 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.05″ / Month: 6.44″ / Normal: 3.20″ / Year: 33.31″ / Normal: 33.64″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset 6:23 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 37 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny and still cool.

High: 49-54.

Wind: NE 5-10

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds with showers developing.

Low: 44 Erie….39-54 Inland

Wind: NE 4-8.

MONDAY:

Damp and gray with periods of light rain.

High: 50-55.

