Click Here For Your Sunday Forecast

Fair weather high pressure remains the dominate feature over much of the Great Lakes. Expect plenty of bright sunshine and low humidity through Sunday. As the high shifts East, expect much warmer air to build into the region, especially by midweek. Next chance of showers and storms will be Wednesday, as a cold front interacts with the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico.

Meteorologists Craig Flint, & Tom Atkins, 11:24 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.36″ /Normal: 0.74″/ Year: 17.29″/Normal: 15.80″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:55 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 10 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear

Low: 55 Erie…49-54 Inland and mountains

Wind: WSW 5-15 in the evening…diminishing

SUNDAY:

Bright sunshine, comfortable

High: 68 Lakeshore…69-74 Inland and mountains

Wind: North 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear

Low: 52 Erie…46-51 Inland and mountains.

Wind: Light and variable.

MONDAY:

Plenty of bright sunshine again. It will be milder with low humidity.

High: Near 75.