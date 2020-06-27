Click Here For Your Saturday Night Forecast

Cannot completely rule out another shower, as a cold front approaches tonight. Early clouds give way to more afternoon sunshine, as high pressure builds over us on Sunday. The high will remain over the area much of next week. Expect another long run of sunshine and warmer temperatures heading through next week.
Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:30 PM Saturday
Precip: SATURDAY: 0.84″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.01″ /Normal: 3.39″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 18.45″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 14 Minutes
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Lingering shower risk otherwise partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: Near 65.
Wind: W 10-25 early…becoming SW-5.
SUNDAY:
Partly to mostly cloudy then more sunshine for the afternoon.
High: Near 80.
Wind: W 5-15.
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Mainly clear to partly cloudy.
Low: 55-65.
Wind: SW-5.
MONDAY:
Partly to mainly sunny.
High: Near 80.