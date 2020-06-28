Click Here For Your Sunday Night Forecast

Nothing worse than patchy valley fog late tonight otherwise partly cloudy to mainly clear. The high will remain over the area much of next week. Expect another long run of sunshine and warmer temperatures heading through next week.
Meteorologist Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 6:40 PM Sunday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.01″ /Normal: 3.51″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 18.57″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 13 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog possible.
Low: 64 Erie. 56-64 Inland.
Wind: W 5-15 becoming light.
MONDAY:
Partly to mainly sunny. Cooler near Lake Erie.
High: 81 Erie. 80-85 Inland.
Wind: Light and variable.
MONDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy to mainly clear.
Low: 62 Erie. 57-62 Inland.
Wind: Light and variable.
TUESDAY:
Partly to mainly sunny.
High: Near 80.