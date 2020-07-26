Click Here For Your Sunday Night Forecast

Frisky SW breeze will usher more humidity especially later tonight into Monday. Expect afternoon and evening thunderstorms, as the cold front approaches. Any thunderstorm may contain locally heavy rain and/or damaging wind late Monday. It will remain breezy through the overnight. Less humid, more comfortable air builds over us late Monday night.

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 6:55 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.76″ /Normal: 2.94″/ Year: 22.70″/Normal: 21.76″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:10 AM / Sunset 8:44 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 34 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and slightly breezy, warm and very humid.

Low: 74 Erie….67-74 Inland & Mountains.

Wind: WSW 5-15.

MONDAY:

Very breezy with more heat and humidity…chance of thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening.

High: Near 90.

Wind: WSW 10-25.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy and turning less humid late.

Low: 68 Erie…62-67 Inland & Mountains.

Wind: W 10-20