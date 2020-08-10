Click Here For Your Sunday Night Forecast

In summary, it will be summery through much of the week. Humidity will be on the rise on Monday, with mainly rain-free weather. By Tuesday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, as a cold front passes through. Remaining fairly active, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially South of I-90 through the afternoon hours. Expect mainly rain-free weather near Lake Erie through midweek.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint Midnight 8:05 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84″ /Normal: 1.05″/ Year: 23.99″/Normal: 23.41″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:24 AM / Sunset 8:27 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 3 Minutes

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear with more humidity.

Low: 71 Erie…65-70 Inland.

Wind: WNW 5-15 Near Lake Erie the shifting to the south 4-8.

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and more humid.

High: 85-90.

Wind: S 4-8…WNW 8-12 Near Lake Erie.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a chance for isolated shower or thunder shower near the Ohio border late.

Low: 72 Erie….67-72 Inland.

Wind: S 5-15.