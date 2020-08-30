Click Here For Your Sunday Night Forecast

A cool start Monday will give way to more sunshine through the day. Expect increasing humidity, along with a few showers and storms returning by midweek.
Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom DiVecchio 6:24 PM Sunday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.70″ /Normal: 3.36″/ Year: 24.85″/Normal: 25.72″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:46 AM / Sunset 7:55 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 09 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy to mainly clear and refreshingly cool, patchy fog possible.
Low: 60 Erie…50-55 inland but upper 40s in Warren county.
Wind: NW shifting SE 4-8.
MONDAY:
Bright sun early with increasing high cloudiness through the afternoon.
High: Near 80.
Wind: SE 5-15
MONDAY NIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: Near 65. 60-65 Inland.
Wind: SE 5-15.