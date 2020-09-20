Click Here For Your Sunday Night Forecast

**FROST ADVISORY FOREST, VENANGO COUNTIES THROUGH MONDAY MORNING**
The weather pattern will remain very quiet heading through next week. Could be some patchy frost once again well south of Erie Sunday night. Warmer air returns, as Fall arrives at 9:31 AM Tuesday. Expect more bright sunshine heading into the new work and school week.
Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 6:25 PM Sunday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 2.93″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 28.76″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset 7:19 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 11 Minutes
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Mainly clear and once again, some patchy localized frost is possible well south of Erie.
Low: 45 Erie….35-40 Inland And Moutains.
Wind: NE 10-25 Near Lake Erie…SE diminishing 5-10.
MONDAY:
Bright sunshine, a pleasant day.
High: 65-70.
Wind: SE 5-10 shifting NE Near Lake Erie.
MONDAY NIGHT:
Mainly clear again.
Low: 45-50.
Wind: Calm.
