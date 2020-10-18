Click Here For Your Sunday Night Forecast

Expect showers to develop by Sunday night. It will remain breezy, too. Periods of light rain continue on Monday. It will be damp and gray. Much of next week is looking fairly unsettled, as several disturbances will pass through.

Meteorologists Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 6:26 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.06″ / Month: 2.37″ / Normal: 2.48″ / Year: 29.24″ / Normal: 32.92″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:39 AM / Sunset 6:32 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 53 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Showers developing. Mainly gray and breezy.

Low: 46 Erie…40-45 Inland.

Wind: SSW 10-25 the NW 5-15 late.

MONDAY:

Periods of light rain. Mainly gray and damp.

High: 50-55.

Wind: NE 5-10.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Showers likely. Mainly gray.

Low: 49 Erie…45-50 Inland.

Wind: N 5-15

