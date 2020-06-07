Click Here For Your Sunday Night Forecast

As the high shifts East, expect much warmer air to build into the region, especially by midweek. Next chance of showers and storms will be Wednesday, as a cold front interacts with the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico.
Meteorologists Craig Flint, & Tom DiVecchio 6:24 PM Sunday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.36″ /Normal: 0.86″/ Year: 17.29″/Normal: 15.92″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:55 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 10 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mainly clear
Low: 52 Erie…46-51 Inland and mountains.
Wind: Light and variable.
MONDAY:
Plenty of bright sunshine again. It will be milder with low humidity.
High: Near 75.
MONDAY NIGHT:
Mainly clear
Low: Near 60
Wind: Light
TUESDAY:
Hazy sunshine, hot & more humid.
High: Near 90