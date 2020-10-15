Click Here For Your Thursday AM Forecast

High pressure moves away, but gives us another southerly winds, dry conditions and mild temps. overnight. Approaching front will set off some PM showers tomorrow, which will be followed by much cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 6:38 AM Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.86″ / Normal: 1.99″ / Year: 28.73″ / Normal: 32.43″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:34 AM / Sunset 6:38 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 4 Minutes

THURSDAY:

Warm and windy through midday with some sun. Then becoming mostly cloudy with showers. Remaining windy and turning much cooler by evening.

High: 62-68..Falling into the 50s

Wind: SW-W 15-35

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and much cooler with a few showers.

Low: Near 45

Wind: NW 10-25 then diminishing to 5-10 after midnight.

FRIDAY:

Mainly gray and cooler with a few passing showers early.

High: Near 50

Wind: NW 10-20

