Click Here For Your Thursday Forecast

AS October begins, expect more rain or showers, along with some new lake effect rain showers by Thursday afternoon, into Thursday night and Friday. Could be a thunderstorm, too. Some of the storms may contain a waterspout over the lake. There will be more sunshine with only a passing rain shower outside of any lake effect on Thursday.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom Atkins 7:02 AM Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.35″ /Month: 1.93″ /Normal: 4.61″/ Year: 26.78″/Normal: 30.44″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:18 AM / Sunset 7:01 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 43 Minutes

THURSDAY:

Any morning sunshine fading with more showers developing.

High: 58-62.

Wind: SW 5-15 G20

THURSDAY NIGHT:

New lake rain showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Blustery and colder.

Low: 46-Erie/ 40-45 Inland and Mountains

Wind: SW-S 2-12 G20

FRIDAY:

Cloudy and cool with more showers likely.

High: Near 55

