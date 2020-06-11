Breaking News
10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 165 active cases

Click Here For Your Thursday Forecast

Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spotty risk for sprinkles through late morning. Sky clears, as high pressure moves over the area through afternoon. It will be breezy, cooler and less humid for the afternoon. Rinse and repeat weather on Friday, expect a partly to mostly sunny sky on average. Band of thicker cloud cover arrives around midday, with a brief spotty shower. It will be much cooler for the weekend. There could be a brief shower, otherwise mainly dry.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, 9:18 AM Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.26″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.62″ /Normal: 1.24″/ Year: 17.55″/Normal: 16.30″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:57 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 13 Minutes

THURSDAY:

Spotty shower risk through late morning. Mainly sunny, breezy, cooler and drier for the afternoon.

High: Near 75.

Wind: W 15-25

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy and much cooler.

Low: 54-59

Wind: WSW 5-15

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers around midday.

High: 70-75.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar