Click Here For Your Thursday Forecast

Spotty risk for sprinkles through late morning. Sky clears, as high pressure moves over the area through afternoon. It will be breezy, cooler and less humid for the afternoon. Rinse and repeat weather on Friday, expect a partly to mostly sunny sky on average. Band of thicker cloud cover arrives around midday, with a brief spotty shower. It will be much cooler for the weekend. There could be a brief shower, otherwise mainly dry.
Meteorologist Craig Flint, 9:18 AM Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.26″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.62″ /Normal: 1.24″/ Year: 17.55″/Normal: 16.30″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:57 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 13 Minutes
THURSDAY:
Spotty shower risk through late morning. Mainly sunny, breezy, cooler and drier for the afternoon.
High: Near 75.
Wind: W 15-25
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Mainly clear to partly cloudy and much cooler.
Low: 54-59
Wind: WSW 5-15
FRIDAY:
Partly sunny with just a slight chance of showers around midday.
High: 70-75.