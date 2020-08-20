Click Here For Your Thursday Night Forecast

The high centered right on top of us. Clear sky overnight, not quite as cool as last night. There could be some localized areas of fog. Expect all day sunshine again with the high remaining in control. As the high shifts East, heat and humidity build into the weekend. The highest likelihood for scattered showers and storms appears to be Sunday. It will remain warm and muggy heading into next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 6:25 PM Thursday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.06″ /Normal: 2.27″/ Year: 24.21″/Normal: 24.63″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:35 AM / Sunset 8:11 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 36 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and not quite as cool.

Low: 62 Erie…54-59 inland

Wind: NW 5-15 Near Lake Erie….South 3-8 elsewhere.

FRIDAY:

Bright and sunny all day. Warmer, bit more humidity, too.

High: Near 85.

Wind: SW 5-10 becoming NW 8-16 Near Lake Erie.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear and not as cool.

Low: 65 Erie…55-60 inland.

Wind: Light

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny with more heat and humidity. Chance isolated thunder shower late day, especially south of Erie county.

High: 84-89.