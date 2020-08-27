Click Here For Your Thursday Night Forecast

Expect lingering evening showers and storms over parts of the region to dwindle. There will be a lull before another batch of rain and thundery downpours arriving towards daybreak. The remnants of Laura stream North through Friday afternoon. Expect showery rains and thunderstorms through Friday. Once again, some storms could produce locally damaging wind and torrential rain. By Saturday, rain and thundery downpours taper through the afternoon. Drier, cooler air builds through Sunday, along with a fresh breeze and more sunshine developing.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 7:46 PM Thursday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.08″ /Normal: 3.03″/ Year: 24.23″/Normal: 25.39″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:43 AM / Sunset 8:00 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 17 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny, breezy, very warm and humid. Some showers and storms will develop mid/late afternoon. Some on the strong side

High: 85-90.

Wind: WSW 15-25.

TONIGHT:

Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some with some good downpours

Low: 71 Erie….65-70 inland.

Wind: SW 12-25.