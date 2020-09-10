Click Here For Your Thursday Night Forecast

Lingering cloudiness through the evening along with some patchy drizzle, too. Again, expect a mainly cloudy start. More sunshine comes out by late morning through the afternoon. It will be a brisk and cooler Friday, as high pressure builds over the Great Lakes. Next chance of showers and some thunder arrives late Saturday into Sunday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, 7:22 PM Thursday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00 (though 5PM) /Month: 0.09″ /Normal: 1.36″/ Year: 24.94″/Normal: 27.19″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:57 AM / Sunset 7:36 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 39 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with patchy drizzle.

Low: 60 Erie….54-59 Inland.

Winds: NE 6-12 especially near Lake Erie.

FRIDAY:

Lingering cloudiness through mid morning. Then gradual clearing. It will be a brisk and cooler day.

High: 69-74

Winds: NE 12-24

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clear, a bit breezy and cooler with localized fog.

Low: 57 Erie…50-55 Meadville/40s in Warren county.

Wind: NE then SE 9-15.

