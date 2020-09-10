Click Here For Your Thursday Night Forecast

Strengthening low glides through the Great Lakes overnight. Associated warm front lifts through while you sleep. Expect scattered showers/rumble of thunder and increasingly windy weather by late Sunday night. The low sends a cold front through on Labor Day with more scattered showers and storms. Wind speeds remain frisky through Labor Day, with gusts of 35-40 mph possible. Be advised, if you're planning on doing any boating wave heights could reach 4-8 feet on the open waters. In addition, watch for passing thunderstorms, too. The cold front stalls Monday and will meander over the region through Tuesday, with a few lingering showers possible.

Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom DiVecchio 6:55 PM Sunday