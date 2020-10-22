Click here for your Thursday Night Forecast

Temperatures likely rise, as the warm front continues to lift north overnight. Near record warmth is possible on Friday. The record high is 79° / 1991. A cold front approaches by late Friday, with a slight chance of a shower. The higher likelihood for showers, maybe thunder arrives by late evening after enjoying a beautiful day. Much cooler weather arrives again over the weekend. Overall, the weekend looks mainly dry. Maybe a leftover shower early Saturday. The weather pattern turning active again by next week. Could be some locally heavy rain again by Monday.
Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:32 PM Thursday
Precip: THURSDAY: 1.02″ / Month: 5.80″ / Normal: 2.96″ / Year: 32.67″ / Normal: 33.40″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:43 AM / Sunset 6:26 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 43 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Clouds decrease and turning milder.
Low: 62 Erie….57-62 inland and mountains. Temperatures will rise overnight.
Wind: NE/SE 4-8 then shifting south 8-14.
FRIDAY:
Partly sunny. Breezy with near record warmth.
High: 78 (record 79 / 1991)
Wind: SW 8-14.
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Very mild early then showers and even a thunderstorm developing. Turning much cooler late.
Low: 47 Erie….40-45 inland and mountains.
Wind: SW then NW 8-14.
