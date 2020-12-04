Click here for your Thursday Night forecast

Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A weak cold front just brushes by on Friday. Expect passing rain showers. Rain could mix with wet snow late, but little, if any accumulation. Nothing worse than passing snow showers or flurries on Saturday and Sunday. It will remain cold through the weekend.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 8:12 PM Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.49″ / Normal: 0.37″ / Year: 39.38″ / Normal: 38.79″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 1.8″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 10.8″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 16 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 34 Erie….27-32 Inland.

Wind: SW 10-20

FRIDAY:

Mainly gray. Light rain showers developing. Some wet snow late, but no accumulation.

High: 42-47

Wind: SW 5-15.

SATURDAY:

Mainly gray with the chance of snow flurries.

High: Near 40.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar