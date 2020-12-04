Click here for your Thursday Night forecast

A weak cold front just brushes by on Friday. Expect passing rain showers. Rain could mix with wet snow late, but little, if any accumulation. Nothing worse than passing snow showers or flurries on Saturday and Sunday. It will remain cold through the weekend.
Meteorologist Craig Flint 8:12 PM Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.49″ / Normal: 0.37″ / Year: 39.38″ / Normal: 38.79″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 1.8″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 10.8″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 16 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy
Low: 34 Erie….27-32 Inland.
Wind: SW 10-20
FRIDAY:
Mainly gray. Light rain showers developing. Some wet snow late, but no accumulation.
High: 42-47
Wind: SW 5-15.
SATURDAY:
Mainly gray with the chance of snow flurries.
High: Near 40.
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.