Click Here For Your Thursday Night Forecast

An upper level low will be the focus of brief snow showers or flurries to the south and west of Erie county through the evening. As this upper level feature weakens, a ridge of high pressure builds on Friday. It could start out cloudy, but expect some brightening for the afternoon, with a partly sunny sky. It will remain cold through Friday, too.
Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:24 PM Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.09″ / Month: 0.90″ / Normal: 2.11″ / Year: 39.79″ / Normal: 40.53″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.9″/ Month: 6.9″/Normal: 13.3″ / Year: 8.0″ / Normal: 22.0″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset 4:51 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 7 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Minor light flurries or a brief snow shower.
Low: 26 Erie…17-22 Inland.
Wind: NE 5-15 then becoming light and variable.
FRIDAY:
Clouds early then partly sunny for the afternoon.
High: Near 35.
Wind: SE to NW 3-5.
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy to mainly clear.
Low: 28 Erie…19-25 Inland.
Wind: Calm.
