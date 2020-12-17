Click Here For Your Thursday Night Forecast

Light but steady snow expands north through the evening. Roads can become snow covered and slippery. Expect snow to slowly taper during the predawn hours, as strong low pressure continues East. Any lingering snow over far eastern areas ends. Expect nothing worse than flurries, brief snow shower or patchy freezing drizzle through the afternoon. Total Snow Accumulations By Thursday AM: 1-3 inches over much of Erie county including near the city. Far southern and eastern Erie county into portions of Crawford and Warren counties may see as much as 3-6 inches. The highest amounts will be over far eastern areas of Warren county to points south and east.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio And Craig Flint 7:55 PM Wednesday