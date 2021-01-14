Click Here For Your Thursday Night Forecast

Showers, mixing with wet snow, will exit the region by midday. Some clearing for the afternoon. Frontal system will spread more showers tomorrow
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 5:29 PM Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 1.00″ / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 1.00″ / Normal: 1.46″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 14.3″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 50.5″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset 5:15 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 29 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy and mainly dry again.
Low: Near 35 Erie…29-32 inland.
Wind: SW 5-15
FRIDAY:
Mostly cloudy with rain showers by afternoon, before changing to snow overnight.
High: 42-46 but falling late in the day.
Wind: SE 10-20 G 30
SATURDAY:
Windy and colder with some wet snow in the morning tapering to flurries in the afternoon. Minor slushy accumulation possible.
High: 30-35.
