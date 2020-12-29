Click Here For Your Tuesday Forecast: 9 AM Update

Lake effect snow showers fizzle by midday Tuesday, with some sunny breaks for the afternoon, but it will be much colder on Tuesday. It turns windy and milder again on Wednesday, along with the chance of a shower late. Could be a brief period of snow and sleet by early Thursday. Right now, it looks wet, breezy and milder for New Year’s Day.

Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 9:05 AM Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.11″ / Month: 2.84″ / Normal: 3.40″ / Year: 41.73″ / Normal: 41.82″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 25.8″/Normal: 24.3″ / Year: 26.9″ / Normal: 33.0″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 4:58 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 9 Minutes

TUESDAY:

Blustery and cold with lake effect snow showers around early. Then more sunny breaks for the afternoon.

High: 25-30

Wind: WNW 10-25 diminishing through the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear early then clouds increase with the chance of a snow shower.

Low: 20 Erie….14-18 Inland.

Wind: SW to SE 5-15.

WEDNESDAY:

Turning windy and milder again with some rain showers late.

High: 45-50.

Wind: SW 15-30.

