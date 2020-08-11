Click Here For Your Tuesday Night Forecast

Could be a spotty rain shower or thunder shower early on this evening. Any spotty t-showers end as the cold front dive southeast by the middle of the evening. Sky clears and humidity will slowly fall through the overnight. Looks like decent viewing for the perseid meteor shower during the predawn hours. Canadian high pressure influences our sensible weather Wednesday through Thursday. Look for a good deal of sunshine, not as humid, but remaining warm. Humidity slowly increases again by Friday and the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms return over the weekend as well, especially by Sunday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:45 PM Tuesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84″ /Normal: 1.28″/ Year: 23.99″/Normal: 23.64″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:26 AM / Sunset 8:25 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 59 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Chance for a widely scattered shower or thunder shower early. Becoming mainly clear and a bit less humid.

Low: 65 Erie…60-65 Inland & Mountains

Wind: WSW 5-15 becoming light and variable.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny with less humidity.

High: Near 85

Winds: SE 4-8 Then becoming north 5-15.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 66 Erie…60-65 Inland & Mountains.

THURSDAY:

More sunshine and comfortable humidity again.

High: Near 85.