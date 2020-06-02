Click Here For Your Tuesday Night Forecast

Storms will be developing well to the north and west of Erie through this evening. As this complex of storms migrate through the Great Lakes, expect an arrival in Erie just prior to daybreak and through Wednesday morning. Could be a few strong to severe storms as they come through, with damaging wind and some hail. Any morning showers and storms taper by mid morning. Cold front will move south through Wednesday. Could be a few additional showers and storms developing through the afternoon, especially south of Erie.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins 6:24 PM Tuesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.09″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.09″ /Normal: 0.24″/ Year: 17.02″/Normal: 15.30″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 8:52 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 6 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Turning more humid. Round of downpours and storms developing well after midnight.

Low: 64-68 Erie….60-65 elsewhere

Wind: SW 10-20

WEDNESDAY:

Any downpours and storms taper by mid morning. Breaks of sunshine developing. Chance of an isolated storm again through the afternoon, especially South.

High: 75-80.

Winds: WSW 10-18

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 75-80.