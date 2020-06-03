Click Here For Your Wednesday Evening Forecast

The highest chance for passing showers and thunder showers will be south of Erie county through Thursday and Friday. Fair weather high pressure builds into the region over the weekend. Expect cooler, drier and less humid weather heading through the upcoming weekend. More heat and humidity arrive through next week.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, Tom Atkins 6:24 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.27″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.36″ /Normal: 0.36″/ Year: 17.29″/Normal: 15.42″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 8:53 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 7 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Any lingering thunder showers well south and East of Erie will end. Partly to mainly clear at times, bit humid.

Lows: 62 Erie….50s inland

Wind: WSW 5-15, becoming light and variable

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny. Chance for a passing T’storm in the afternoon, especially near and south of Meadville.

High: 77-82 (Cooler Near Lake Erie)

Winds: SW 10-15

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear.

Low: 60-65

Wind: Light south

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny, chance T’storm, especially near and south of Meadville again, warmer, more humid.

High: 80-85.