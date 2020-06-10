Click Here For Your Wednesday Forecast

A very tropical feel to today, with more heat and humidity. There is also a risk of strong storms, as a strengthening low moves over the Great Lakes and drags a cold front through. This cold front will be the focus of strong storms, especially towards evening. Much of the day will be rain-free. It looks like the highest likelihood for a strong thunderstorm arrives between 8 PM – Midnight. Storms may have damaging wind as they roll through. Once the cold front passes, expect a notable westerly wind to increase, ushering cooler, drier air over us. Any spotty rain showers exit through the morning on Thursday. Becoming partly to mostly sunny and quiet breezy heading into Thursday afternoon.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, 9:26 AM Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.36″ /Normal: 1.12″/ Year: 17.29″/Normal: 16.18″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 11 Minutes

WEDNESDAY:

Hazy, hot, very humid. Near record heat possible. Chance of a passing thunder shower very early and again late day, more likely in the evening.

High: 90-94

Winds: S 10-25

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Very muggy with downpours and storms.

Low: 60-65

Winds: SW 10-25

THURSDAY:

Leftover spotty morning shower then becoming partly to mostly sunny, quite breezy, cooler and drier.

High: Near 75.

Wind: W 15-25