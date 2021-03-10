Click here for your Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure off the east coast will send a strong flow of mild air for today, with some gusty winds at times. Mild air will continue into tomorrow while a cold front sets off some pm showers. Much cooler air for Friday into the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.12″ / Normal: 0.82″ / Year: 5.36″ / Normal: 616″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 5.0″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 89.0″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:41 AM / Sunset 6:22 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 41 Minutes
TODAY:
Decent sunshine, quite breezy and milder
.
High: 68 in Erie, 61-65 inland and mountains.
Wind: S 15-30
TONIGHT:
Increasing cloudiness and breezy. A few late night showers possible
Low: 52-56 Erie… 45-50 inland and mountains
Wind: S-SW 10-20 G30
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.