Click here for your Wednesday Morning Forecast

Snow bands will gradually wind down this morning, with some additional light accumulations. As winds shift SW, lake effect will be shut off by this afternoon.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.04″/ Month: 2.98″ / Normal: 1.93″ / Year: 2.98″ / Normal: 1.83″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.5″/ Month: 16.4″/Normal: 19.2″ / Year: 43.4″ / Normal: 55.4″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset 5:21 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 37 Minutes

TODAY:

Snow showers gradually wind down through early morning. Some lake effect bands will develop, with another inch most areas, and 1-3″ in the snow belts.

High: Near 30 Erie/20s Inland and Mountains.

Wind: NW-SW 10-20 G25.

TONIGHT:

Cold breeze with some flurries at times

Low: 27 Erie/17-24 Inland and Mountains.

Wind: SW-S 12-25 G35 Lake.

