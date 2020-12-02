Click Here For Your Wednesday Night Forecast

Fair weather high pressure calming the weather down into Thursday. Expect more sunshine through the day. It will remain breezy. Another weak system approaches on Friday with some afternoon rain showers. Rain showers could mix with wet snow late Friday, with little, if any accumulation. It will turn colder with some minor snow showers or flurries around over the weekend.
Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:48 PM Wednesday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 0.49″ / Normal: 0.25″ / Year: 39.38″ / Normal: 38.67″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: T”/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 1.2″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 9.9″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:32 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 17 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mainly clear early then some patchy cloudiness developing late.
Low: 32 Erie….19-24 Inland
Wind: W 10-20 becoming SW diminishing 5-15.
THURSDAY:
Partly sunny and breezy.
High: 40-45.
Wind: SW 10-20.
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Wind eases. Mainly cloudy.
Low: 35 Erie….29-34 Inland.
Wind: SW 10-20 diminishing.
