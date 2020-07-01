Click Here For Your Wednesday Night Forecast

1  of  2
Fair weather cumulus clouds dissipate heading into the evening. Expect a mainly clear sky through the rest of the night…could be some patchy fog forming late. More sunshine and more humidity on your Thursday. Expect summery, warm and more humidity heading into the July Fourth holiday weekend. A heat wave appears likely heading into next week. The next chance of a pop-up shower or thunder shower arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:24 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.01″ /Normal: 3.88″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 18.94″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 11 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds fade then mainly clear and more humid.

Low: 68 Erie…58-62 inland/mountains

Winds: NE 8-16 becoming light and variable

TOMORROW:

Sunshine, warmer and more humid.

High: 84-89

Winds: WNW 5-15.

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Mainly clear with patchy fog possible.

Low: 62-69.

Wind: SW 5-10.

FRIDAY:

Mix of sunshine and clouds, warm, and more humid.

High: 84-89.

