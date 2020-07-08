Click Here For Your Wednesday Night Forecast

High pressure will persist on Thursday. Expect mainly rain-free, hot and humid weather through the day. A few isolated thunder showers will probably form in the heat of the day, especially away from Lake Erie. It will be another hot one on Friday, with a higher likelihood for showers and storms by late day or evening. Heading into the weekend, expect a break in the humidity, but more scattered showers and storms are likely, and we need it! The long range computer models are indicating more heat and humidity, as high pressure strengthens again late next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVeccchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 6:32 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.86″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 19.68″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:54 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 4 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Any widely scattered thunder showers over parts of the region taper through the evening. Otherwise, mainly clear and humid.

Low: 74 Erie/65-70 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Light and variable.

TOMORROW:

Hazy, hot and humid. Only a slight chance for an isolated thunder shower over parts of the region in the afternoon or evening.

High: 89-94 Heat Index values in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Winds: Variable 5-10.

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Hazy, warm and humid.

Low: 65-75.

Wind: Light and variable.

FRIDAY:

Hazy, hot and humid again. Late day scattered showers and storms.

High: 89-94 Heat Index values in the mid-90s.