Click Here For Your Wednesday Night Forecast

Cold front associated with a weak disturbance will bring a few showers and thunderstorms through this evening. Any lingering t-showers taper with partial clearing developing overnight. Other than a widely scattered rain shower, expect mainly rain-free weather on Thursday. More comfortable, less humid air builds over us Thursday into Friday. The weekend looks to start rain-free, with a good deal of sunshine on Saturday, as August begins. By Sunday, low pressure will spread some wet weather at times into the region.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 6:24 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.08″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.84″ /Normal: 3.30″/ Year: 22.78″/Normal: 22.12″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:13 AM / Sunset 8:41 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 18 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Any rain and thunder tapering after midnight.

Low: 68 Erie…62-67 inland.

Wind: W 5-15 in the evening…becoming SW 3-5 late.

THURSDAY:

Mixed sun and clouds, maybe an isolated shower, but mainly rain-free.

High: Near 80.

Winds: NW shifting NE Near 5.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear.

Low: 64 Erie…57-64 inland.

Wind: NE Near 5.

FRIDAY:

Mainly sunny.

High: Near 80.