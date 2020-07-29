Click Here For Your Wednesday Night Forecast

Cold front associated with a weak disturbance will bring a few showers and thunderstorms through this evening. Any lingering t-showers taper with partial clearing developing overnight. Other than a widely scattered rain shower, expect mainly rain-free weather on Thursday. More comfortable, less humid air builds over us Thursday into Friday. The weekend looks to start rain-free, with a good deal of sunshine on Saturday, as August begins. By Sunday, low pressure will spread some wet weather at times into the region.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 6:24 PM Wednesday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.08″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.84″ /Normal: 3.30″/ Year: 22.78″/Normal: 22.12″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:13 AM / Sunset 8:41 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 18 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Any rain and thunder tapering after midnight.
Low: 68 Erie…62-67 inland.
Wind: W 5-15 in the evening…becoming SW 3-5 late.
THURSDAY:
Mixed sun and clouds, maybe an isolated shower, but mainly rain-free.
High: Near 80.
Winds: NW shifting NE Near 5.
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Mainly clear.
Low: 64 Erie…57-64 inland.
Wind: NE Near 5.
FRIDAY:
Mainly sunny.
High: Near 80.