Click Here For Your Wednesday Night Forecast

Widely isolated sprinkle possible through evening. As high pressure moves over the area, sky clears and much cooler, crispy air invades overnight. Comfy air continues on Thursday, with a good deal of sunshine mixing with patchy fair weather clouds. Weak disturbance nearby on Friday may spark a shower or thunder shower, especially over Eastern sections on Friday. Just super weather continues through the weekend, but warmer, more humid weather returns, too.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint, 6:24 PM Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.35″ /Normal: 0.48″/ Year: 23.50″/Normal: 22.84″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:19 AM / Sunset 8:34 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 15 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds, cooler, crispy.

Low: 57 Erie…48-54 Inland

Winds: WNW 10-25 becoming light southeast.

THURSDAY:

More sunshine and comfortable.

High: 74-79.

Winds: SE to NE 3-15.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy only an isolated shower over far eastern areas late.

Low: 62 Erie….55-60 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10.

FRIDAY:

Mostly to partly sunny with a spotty shower or thunder shower over eastern areas.

High: Near 80.

