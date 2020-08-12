Click Here For Your Wednesday Night Forecast

Fair weather high pressure resides over the Great Lakes. It will be a pleasant Thursday and Friday, with a good deal of sunshine, and comfortable humidity, too. The weather pattern becomes more active heading into the weekend. Expect humidity to slowly increase, with a chance for scattered showers and storms returning. The highest chance appears to be on Sunday. Linger showers and storms taper through Monday, with breezy, cooler, and less humid weather by early next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 6:24 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84″ /Normal: 1.39″/ Year: 23.99″/Normal: 23.75″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:27 AM / Sunset 8:23 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 56 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Fair skies and hazy.

Low: Near 64 Erie…56-62 Inland

Wind: North 5-15 becoming light and variable.

THURSDAY:

Warm sunshine but comfortable with low humidity again.

High: 82-87, cooler near the lake

Winds: NE 8-15

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear with only a few clouds.

Low: 67 Erie…61-66 Inland.

Wind: NE 5-15 becoming SE Near 5.

FRIDAY:

More sunshine and comfortable with low humidity again.

High: Near 85.

