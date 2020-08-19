Click Here For Your Wednesday Night Forecast

Fair weather high pressure rules the Great Lakes. Expect more sunshine with comfortable humidity through Friday. It will become warmer and more humid by the weekend. Expect scattered showers and storms to return, especially by later Sunday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 6:25 PM Wednesday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.06″ /Normal: 2.16″/ Year: 24.21″/Normal: 24.52″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:34 AM / Sunset 8:13 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 39 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mainly clear, crisp and cool, patchy fog possible.
Low: 56 Erie….40s inland
Wind: NE/NW 4-8 becoming calm.
THURSDAY:
More sunshine and comfortable.
High: 77-82
Wind: Light SE except near Lake Erie, becoming NW 5-15.
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Mainly clear with patchy fog possible again.
Low: 61 Erie…55-60 inland
Wind: NW 5-15 Near Lake Erie, becoming calm.
FRIDAY:
More sunshine expected, bit more humidity, too.
High: Near 85.