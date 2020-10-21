Click Here For Your Wednesday Night Forecast

Cold front will pass through near midday, with another round of showers. Cooler air will come in behind the front for later this afternoon.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:22 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 1.42″ / Month: 4.78″ / Normal: 2.84″ / Year: 31.65″ / Normal: 33.28″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset 6:28 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 46 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Another shower possible. Some areas of fog.

Low: 50-54 Erie….47-52 inland and mountains

Winds: W 5-15 then SE diminishing

THURSDAY:

Shower early then a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with extra clouds near Lake Erie.

High: 65-70.

Wind: NE Near Lake Erie / SW 5-15 elsewhere.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Clouds decrease, milder.

Low: 62 Erie….57-62 inland and mountains.

Wind: SW 5-15.

