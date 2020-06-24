Click Here For Your Wednesday Night Forecast

Again, expect another fresh night for sleeping with low humidity. Sky clears and bright sunshine to start Thursday, but more clouds filling in through the day. As energy over the Great Lakes moves towards us, expect a risk of afternoon or evening widely scattered showers, maybe thunder. Once again, expect these to fizzle through Thursday evening. Near perfection on Friday, with a good deal of sunshine, but yet another, stronger area of low pressure with its associated weather fronts moves over us to start the weekend. Rounds of downpours and storms appear likely on Saturday. Could be a few isolated severe storms on Saturday, along with a risk of some localized flooding associated with slow moving downpours and storms.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:22 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.17″ /Normal: 3.01″/ Year: 19.10″/Normal: 18.07″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds give way to a mainly clear sky.

Low: 60 Erie….50-60 Inland and mountains

Winds: W 10-20 this evening becoming south 4-8.

THURSDAY:

Early morning sunshine fades, increasing clouds, risk of a scattered shower or storm by afternoon and evening.

High: 78 Erie….72-77 Inland and mountains

Winds: WSW 5-10 increasing 10-20.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Any showers or t-showers fade, then partly cloudy to mainly clear.

Low: 62 Erie….56-61 Inland and mountains

FRIDAY:

Mainly sunny and just perfect with low humidity.

High: Near 80.