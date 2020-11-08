Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

High pressure continues to be the dominant feature on the map through early next week. Decent weather expected, along with near record warm temperatures, too! Wet weather appears likely by Veterans Day then much cooler late week.
Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:25 PM Saturday
Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 0.91″ / Year: 34.53″ / Normal: 35.40″
Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 1.0″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 1.2″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:03 AM / Sunset 5:06 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 3 Minutes
SUNDAY:
More sunshine and warmth.
High: 70 Erie…69-74 Inland.
Wind: Light South.
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Clear and comfortable.
Low: 55 Erie…47-52 Inland.
Wind: S 4-8
MONDAY:
Sunny skies with near record warmth!
High: 69-74.
