Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

Very weak cold front drops through with more clouds arriving to start the weekend. Could be a spotty shower or drizzle, otherwise mainly dry on Saturday. It will be a cooler day, too. The next disturbance approaches through Saturday night into Sunday. Borderline temperatures likely will result in some wet snow late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Expect slushy 1-2 inches by Sunday morning. As the low passes through, enough warm air streams North changing wet snow over to regular rain showers on Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Craig Flint, 6:00 PM

Precip: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 2.61″ / Year: 36.12″ / Normal: 37.10″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9″/Normal: 4.2″ / Year: 0.9″ / Normal: 4.4″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:19 AM / Sunset 4:54 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 35 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild evening. Turning colder by late.

Low: 42 Erie….35-40 Inland.

Wind: SW 10-25 early then NW 5-10.

SATURDAY:

More clouds but a typical November chill.

High: 45-50.

Wind: NW 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with rain developing late. Rain mixes with wet snow late.

Low: 35-40 Erie….29-34 Inland.

Wind: SE 3-5 then shifting NE 5-10.

