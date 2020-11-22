Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

Expect a slushy 1-2 inches through early Sunday in some of the higher elevations South of the lake shore, with perhaps some freezing rain in the mountains. As the low passes through, enough warm air streams North changing wet snow over to rain by midday Sunday. Could be some locally heavy rain by late Sunday. Turning somewhat colder again by Monday with some lingering rain or snow showers around. It will be windy and chilly on Monday. Temperatures may slowly fall through the day.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Craig Flint, 11:38 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.80″ / Normal: 2.75″ / Year: 36.12″ / Normal: 37.24″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9″/Normal: 4.5″ / Year: 0.9″ / Normal: 4.7″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:20 AM / Sunset 4:54 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 34 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Wet snow early with a snow or rain mix near immediate lake shore with little, if any accumulation. A slushy accumulation South of lake shore with a coating to 2 inches early. Could be locally higher amounts in the higher elevations. Then just rain showers by late morning and midday. Could be locally heavy rain by late day.

High: 42-47 Late.

Wind: ESE 5-15.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Rain ending through the evening. New spotty rain or snow showers developing again late.

Low: 40 Erie…37-34 Inland.

Wind: SE 5-15 early then NW increasing 15-25.

MONDAY:

Spotty rain or snow showers around. Mostly cloudy and breezy. It will be chilly, too.

High: 40-45.

