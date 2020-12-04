Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

A cold front moves through dragging colder air South for the weekend. Expect scattered snow showers and flurries, with just enough of a NW flow off Lake Erie. The weather pattern will be fairly quiet through much of next week. It will turn milder towards midweek again.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:26 PM Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.49″ / Normal: 0.50″ / Year: 39.38″ / Normal: 38.92″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 2.5″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 11.2″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:34 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 15 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Scattered light rain showers mixing with wet snow after midnight.

Low: 34 Erie….27-32 inland

Winds: SW 5-15 then NW 4-8

SATURDAY:

Mainly gray, with scattered snow showers or flurries.

High: 35-40.

Wind: NW 8-16.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy, with a few flurries.

Low: 28 Erie….24-28 inland.

Wind: NW 8-12.

