Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

A cold front moves through dragging colder air South for the weekend. Expect scattered snow showers and flurries, with just enough of a NW flow off Lake Erie. The weather pattern will be fairly quiet through much of next week. It will turn milder towards midweek again.

Meteorologist Craig Flint/Tom Atkins 11:22 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.50″ / Normal: 0.62″ / Year: 39.39″ / Normal: 39.04″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 3.2″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 11.9″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:35 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 14 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Colder with snow flurries lingering then skies may brighten for the afternoon.

High: 32-37.

Wind: NW 4-8.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Cold and cloudy, with a brief snow shower or passing flurries.

Low: 29 Erie….20-25 inland.

Wind: NW 4-8.

MONDAY:

Continued cold with brief passing flurries.

High: Near 35.

