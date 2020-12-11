Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

It will be another dull and gray start to Thursday but more sunny breaks by afternoon. Friday will be mild for December standards under a partly sunny sky. Weekend starts mild but rain arrives by Saturday afternoon. Looks like most of Sunday will be mainly dry. Could be a lingering rain shower early. It will be turning colder through the day. Could be a snow shower towards evening. It will be colder, with scattered lake flakes into Monday.

Meteorologists Tom Atkins, Craig Flint 8:26 AM Thursday