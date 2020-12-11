Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday will be mild for December standards under a partly sunny sky. Weekend starts mild but rain arrives by Saturday afternoon. Looks like most of Sunday will be mainly dry. Could be a lingering rain shower early. It will be turning colder through the day. Could be a snow shower towards evening. It will be colder, with scattered lake flakes into Monday.

Meteorologists Tom Atkins And Craig Flint 7:08 AM Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.50″ / Normal: 1.25″ / Year: 39.39″ / Normal: 39.67″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 7.0″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 15.7″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:39 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 10 Minutes

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny and mild for December.

High: 50-55.

Wind: S 8-16.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 42 Erie….35-40 inland

Wind: S 5-15 then light and variable.

SATURDAY:

Clouds increase with rain showers developing in the afternoon.

High: 50-55.

Wind: SE 5-15.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar