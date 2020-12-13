Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

Low pressure glides over the Great Lakes with a trailing cold front. It will turn windy and colder through Sunday, with any leftover rain showers early changing to snow flurries before ending by Sunday afternoon. It will remain windy through Sunday, with gusts near 40 MPH, especially through Sunday morning. Wind speeds gradually ease by late Sunday and Sunday night. Expect much colder air heading into next week.

Meteorologists Tom Atkins And Craig Flint 11:52 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.07″ / Month: 0.57″ / Normal: 1.50″ / Year: 39.46″ / Normal: 39.92″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 8.7″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 17.4″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:41 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 8 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Windy and turning colder with a few rain showers early changing to snow flurries.

High: 39-44 Early. Temps Falling.

Wind: W 15-25 with higher gusts.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy, with flurries, less windy.

Low: 30 Erie…25-30 Inland.

Wind: WSW 5-15.

MONDAY:

Breezy and colder with a few passing snow showers or flurries early, then partly sunny.

High: 35-40.

