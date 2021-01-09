Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

The calm weather pattern continues for the second half of your weekend and into next week. Extra clouds arrive by early Sunday, before giving way to some breaks of sunshine fore the afternoon. It will be seasonably cold with more clouds heading into next week. Strong cold front comes through late week. Windy and much colder in the wake of the cold front along lake snow and snow showers returning by late Friday and next weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 7:02 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.95″ / Normal: 0.96″ / Year: 0.95″ / Normal: 0.96″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.3″/Normal: 9.2″ / Year: 27.3″ / Normal: 45.4″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 5:09 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 21 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy early then increasing clouds yet again.

Low: 27 Erie…17-24 inland

Wind: Light.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny.

High: 30-35

Wind: W 4-8

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mainly cloudy again.

Low: 29 Erie…19-24 inland.

Wind: Light southwest.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.