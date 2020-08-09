Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

Ridge of high pressure firmly in control over the Great Lakes. Expect a good deal of sunshine through the rest of the weekend. Warmer, more humid air builds late Sunday. Expect scattered showers and storms to return very late Monday into Tuesday.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint Midnight 11:24 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84″ /Normal: 0.93″/ Year: 23.99″/Normal: 23.29″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:23 AM / Sunset 8:29 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 6 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear and comfortable. Patchy valley fog possible.

Low: Near 62 Lake…50-60 Inland

Wind: NW 5-10 this evening becoming light south.

SUNDAY:

Mostly to partly sunny, warmer and a bit more humid.

High: Near 85

Wind: SW 5-15….Becoming NW Near Lake Erie.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy.

Low: 70 Erie…65-70 Inland.

Wind: Light and variable.

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and more humid.

High: 85-90.