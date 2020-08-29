Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

Increasing humidity as a warm front pushes through overnight...could be a scattered shower or storm. A disturbance laying over the area Thursday afternoon will set the stage for more scattered storms. A few may be severe with damaging wind the primary threat. The highest likelihood will be through afternoon. Again on Friday, expect scattered storms through afternoon with another risk for strong to severe storms. Remnants of Hurricane Laura will make an appearance on Saturday, with some much needed rain. The heaviest will likely occur Saturday morning. Breezy, cooler & drier air by the second half of the weekend!

Meteorologist Craig Flint 11:00 pm Wednesday