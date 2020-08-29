Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

Rounds of rain and rumbles, with localized downpours are likely through Saturday morning then tapering through the afternoon. Expect more breaks of sunshine developing by late Saturday. Much cooler air builds over Sunday. Could be a lake effect sprinkle early on Sunday, with more sunshine developing through the day.
Meteorologist Craig Flint 11:30 PM Friday
Precip: FRIDAY: 0.34″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.43″ /Normal: 3.14″/ Year: 24.58″/Normal: 25.50″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:44 AM / Sunset 7:59 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 15 Minutes
OVERNIGHT:
Showers and storms possible.
Low: 65-70
Winds: SW 8-15
SATURDAY:
Rain and rumbles of thunder, with localized downpours, especially through the morning. Then tapering off through the afternoon, with more breaks of sunshine returning.
High: 75-79.
Wind: SW then becoming NW 10-20.
SUNDAY:
Partly sunny, cooler and drier.
High: 70-74.