Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

Remaining windy, along with some clearing through this evening. Another weak disturbance moves through overnight. Could be another shower, as this disturbance passes through. Expect a good deal of cloudiness along with some sprinkles off Lake Erie through the morning. Stubborn clouds will try to mix with intervals of sunshine by afternoon. Expect much cooler air through Sunday. A cool start Monday will give way to more sunshine through the day. Expect increasing humidity, along with a few showers and storms returning by midweek.

Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 11:24 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.27″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.70″ /Normal: 3.25″/ Year: 24.85″/Normal: 25.61″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:45 AM / Sunset 7:57 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 12 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Some clearing and windy through the evening. Then becoming partly to mostly cloudy. The risk of a shower late.

Low: 62 Erie….55-60 Inland and mountains near 50.

Wind: NW 15-25 through the evening then diminishing to 5-15.

SUNDAY:

Early lake effect sprinkle then more breaks of sunshine returning for the afternoon.

High: 69-74.

Wind: NW 5-15.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear, cool and crisp.

Low: 55-60 Erie….49-54 Inland.

Wind: Becoming light.

MONDAY:

Sunshine with a few patchy clouds in the afternoon.

High: 75-80.