Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

Great Lakes high pressure drifts East overnight into Saturday. Expect warmer and muggier air over the weekend. A strengthening low pushes East through the weekend. Expect showers to develop by Saturday night and Sunday. Another cold front slices through by late Sunday, with much cooler air building South from Canada by Monday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, 11:20 PM Friday

Precip: FRIDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 0.09″ /Normal: 1.50″/ Year: 24.94″/Normal: 27.33″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:58 AM / Sunset 7:35 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 37 Minutes

SATURDAY:

Breezy and not as cool with morning sunshine then increasing cloudiness.

High: Near 80

Winds: S 10-20

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase with showers developing.

Low: 68 Erie….60-65 Inland.

Wind: S 15-25 with higher gusts.

SUNDAY:

Breezy and more humid. Rain and rumbles taper late.

High: Near 75.

