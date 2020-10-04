Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

More clouds increase Sunday, as the next low approaches, with showers arriving late and continuing through Sunday night. As the low glides east, slightly cooler air filters over us Monday. Could be a leftover lake effect rain shower early Monday. Any leftover showers exit with clouds giving way to more sunshine by Monday afternoon.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom Atkins 12:02 AM Sunday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.02″ /Month: 1.16″ /Normal: 0.44″/ Year: 28.03″/Normal: 30.88″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:22 AM / Sunset 6:56 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 38 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Mainly gray with passing sprinkles early. Then breaks of sneaky sun with increasing clouds and a chance of showers towards evening.

High: 59-64

Wind: SW 5-15

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mainly cloudy with showers likely.

Low: 48 Erie…40-45 Inland

Wind: Becoming calm.

MONDAY:

Leftover clouds with a few showers likely. Patchy fog early. Then becoming partly sunny by afternoon.

High: Near 60.

